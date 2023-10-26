Social Ecological Systems Technician CT at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

The incumbent will be responsible for Operation of research activities in the EFTEON Greater Cape Town Landscape: In Conjunction with other internal and external stakeholders facilitate the continued operation and development of the EFTEON Greater Cape Town landscape

Key Responsibilities:

Undertaking and maintaining routine social-ecological surveysLiaise with EFTEON and SAEON Scientists and SES technicians as required with the development of SOP’s and data protocols Data management tasks related to the social-ecological systems networkConduct routine field work relating to Social Ecological Services in the N Drakensberg EFTEON Landscape Conduct routine data preparation and analysis as and when requiredProvide support where necessary to the SES development in the other EFTEON Landscapes Assist student and collaborator projects linked to the platforms Organizing and implementing field trips and workshops (Logistics and Liaison), For SAEON researchers and external project partners Preparation, planning and undertaking multi-stakeholder engagement necessary for on-going field based social-ecological and biodiversity research in the areaContribute to monthly and quarterly reports; ENews articles Assist with science engagement activities as/when required Assist with Administrative procures and SCM procedures as required Ensure appropriate asset management of instrumentation in the Greater Cape Town landscape in accordance with the established standard operating procedures

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

2-4 years

NQF 7 (bachelor’s degree or advanced diploma) or NQF 8 (honours degree) qualification in Social Ecology/Sociology/Anthropology/Environmental Science/Environmental Management/Agriculture or related fields Code 08 Driver’s license with off road experience Computer literate

Experience:

Proven track record of engagement and/or involvement with NGOs, NPOs, local and international stakeholders At least 2 years’ experience that includes extensive field work experience involving community engagement, facilitation, monitoring and evaluation

Knowledge:

Must have working knowledge of qualitative and mixed methods research approaches, including survey instruments, interviews and workshops

Additional Notes:

Must have good verbal and written communication skills in English, isiXhosa, and Afrikaans Must have a willingness to work long hours when conducting field work, involving extended periods away from home (up to 5 days at a time)Must be willing to work outdoors, sometimes in hot, cold or wet conditionsMust be physically fit, able to walk long distances in steep terrainThe NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant·s suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

Desired Skills:

Skilled in applied field of position

Knowledge to be relevant

Responsible in performing duties

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. SAEON is funded by the Department of Science and Innovation, and managed by the National Research Foundation. SAEON is mandated to create knowledge of environmental change through six geographically distributed nodes.

