Software Engineer – Server

Our software engineers are the computer whizz kids of our larger Research and Development team, who are responsible for designing and developing effective software solutions to meet our clients’ requirements. The responsibilities include gathering user requirements, defining system functionality and writing code in various languages, depending on what the area of expertise is.

Requirements:

Bachelor Degree/Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant experience in related field

3 years’ experience in Microsoft C# .NET

Solid experience in writing unit/integration tests using NUnit/xUnit.

Solid experience in multi-tenant environments and large-scale data

Good skills in relational database queries

Good skills in Object Oriented design (SOLID principles, patterns etc.)

Experience in Git source control beneficial

Experience in working in an agile development environment.

REST based APIs

(Beneficial) Azure/AWS Containers experience

(Beneficial) Experience in modern Web technologies (HTML5 – native web components, JavaScript (ES6+), CSS3+)

Responsibilities:

Develop well-designed software to the approval of the Product Owner

Develop high quality software to the approval of the QA Manager

Participate actively in the scrum process.

Troubleshoot and solve incidents in the product.

Build knowledge of new technical tools and relevant technology on a continuous basis

Provide mentorship and couching to other team members.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft C# .NET

writing unit/integration tests

relational database queries

Agile

Azure/AWS Containers

