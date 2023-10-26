SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

About the Role
The owner of this role should be an experienced Database Administrator. The Database Administrator’s role is to design, install, administer and optimize company database servers Instances and related components to achieve high performance of the various business applications supported by tuning the database (SQL Packages, SQL Functions, SQL Triggers) as necessary. This includes ensuring the availability of Microsoft Data Bases, configuring all new implementations, as well as developing processes and procedures for ongoing management of the Database (instances) / Server environment.
Education & Training:
- Microsoft SQL Server administration
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 (or newer) and how to work with Team Foundation Server
- Measure Performance of Software (i.e. using Redgate SQL tools, MS Visual Studio,…)
- ITSM Helpdesk
- Microsoft Office applications
- General IT infrastructure skills within the standard Microsoft environment.
Experience:
- At least 5 years’ equivalent work experience in a data base administration position responsible for managing Database and other IT infrastructure systems.
- Professional development skills in MS SQL (Packages, Functions, Triggers)
- Experience with MS Data Base performance tuning and monitoring tools.
- Proven knowledge of systems development life cycle methodologies
Desired Skills:
- Visual Studio
- Redgate
- SQL
- Triggers
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical aid + Pension fund