SQL Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

About the Role

The owner of this role should be an experienced Database Administrator. The Database Administrator’s role is to design, install, administer and optimize company database servers Instances and related components to achieve high performance of the various business applications supported by tuning the database (SQL Packages, SQL Functions, SQL Triggers) as necessary. This includes ensuring the availability of Microsoft Data Bases, configuring all new implementations, as well as developing processes and procedures for ongoing management of the Database (instances) / Server environment.

Education & Training:

Microsoft SQL Server administration

Microsoft Visual Studio 2017 (or newer) and how to work with Team Foundation Server

Measure Performance of Software (i.e. using Redgate SQL tools, MS Visual Studio,…)

ITSM Helpdesk

Microsoft Office applications

General IT infrastructure skills within the standard Microsoft environment.

Experience:

At least 5 years’ equivalent work experience in a data base administration position responsible for managing Database and other IT infrastructure systems.

Professional development skills in MS SQL (Packages, Functions, Triggers)

Experience with MS Data Base performance tuning and monitoring tools.

Proven knowledge of systems development life cycle methodologies

Desired Skills:

Visual Studio

Redgate

SQL

Triggers

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid + Pension fund

Learn more/Apply for this position