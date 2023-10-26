Support Engineer (AD & GPO experience)

ENVIRONMENT:

PROVIDE a high level of support for user and infrastructure environments ensuring careful and optimal call management and efficiencies as your strong technical skills as a Support Engineer is wanted to join the team of a dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist. You will be providing End User Computing and TelePresence support. Applicants must be A+/N+/MCSE Certified or possess a suitable IT-related tertiary qualification with a minimum of 3 years’ work experience in delivery of End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment including AD and GPO experience. You also need to be proficient with PC Builds and Endpoint installations.

DUTIES:

Correctly analyse and prioritise calls and requests according to business impact and urgencies as well as financial impact.

Manage call escalations to 2 nd Level and Specialist Support within as well as customer vendors.

Level and Specialist Support within as well as customer vendors. Liaise between users, IT Outsource providers and internal IT processes.

Assist with incident management and problem resolution, ensuring minimal impact, and initiate escalation procedure as appropriate.

Identify and escalate persistent incidents.

Provide after-hours Standby support.

Develop and maintain a professional working relationship with the clients and client end-users (VIP users) in support of the Service Delivery Manager.

Confirm Call resolution with end user before resolving of the call on ITSM.

Maintain service and quality levels according to of the company’ business standards, processes and procedures.

Create and update documentation related to all Standard Operating Procedures.

Communicate oral or written feedback and technical information to all levels of end-users.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A+ or N+ / MCSE or tertiary IT qualification.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3+ years’ experience delivering End User Computing Support Services in a customer environment.

AD and GPO experience (Creating users and managing AD).

Proficient with PC Builds and Endpoint installations.

Must be able to work flexible hours as may be required.

Must have valid Driver’s License and reliable transport as travelling is a requirement.

Advantageous –

ITIL proficiency.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Able to work independently and a team player with the ability to work in and with a virtual team.

Can cope under pressure.

Must be punctual, disciplined and dedicated to effectively execute job requirements keeping in mind.

Strong attention to detail.

COMMENTS:

