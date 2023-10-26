TEAM LEAD: Front-End Developer with FLUTTER

Exciting Job Specification for TEAM LEAD: Front-End Developer with Flutter: Are you ready to lead a dynamic team to new heights of success? As a TEAM LEAD, you’ll be at the forefront of innovation and development, Here’s your chance to shine and make an impact in the following ways: working with the cutting-edge Flutter technology. Manage and inspire your team of developers, making the most of the development resources. Provide visionary architectural and design guidance that will set the direction for projects. Define functional and technical specifications and standards that will drive the team’s success. Ensure that the code produced by your team adheres to the highest engineering standards, making it easily maintainable, well-documented, and in line with specifications and technical standards. Join exciting design sessions to shape the future of the projects today.

Experience and Qualifications:

At least 5 years of full-time software development experience ADDING the TEAM LEAD.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Engineering, or a related field

Experience in a similar role would be an advantage

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills

Strong leadership and organizational abilities

Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients

Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills

Languages:

Flutter

Android/iOS

Frameworks and specs:

Java

REST or SOAP

Microservice architectures

Docker/Kubernetes

Angular 2+ (bonus)

Other:

Cloud services or AWS

RDBMS

Document databases

Basic networking

ELK stack

CI/CD pipelines

Methodologies:

Scrum

Analyze the impact of proposed changes and provide expert estimates. Coach and guide your fellow developers, fostering their growth and success. Conduct quality assurance checks and code reviews, setting new benchmarks for excellence.

Contribute to establishing best practice standards, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Prepare detailed technical specifications that will guide our development efforts. Enforce audit, security, and access control requirements, ensuring the utmost integrity of our work.

Embrace the challenge of meeting deadlines with poise and precision. Actively assist in removing team blockers, ensuring smooth progress. Play a vital role in scrum ceremonies, keeping the team in sync and on track. Collaborate seamlessly with team members, management, and clients, ensuring our projects meet the highest standards. Identify risks and craft effective contingency plans, turning challenges into opportunities.

Analyze our current operations, setting the stage for training and knowledge-sharing sessions to drive improvements.

Stay on the cutting edge by keeping up to date with industry trends and developments, pushing our projects forward.

Update work schedules for Production support and troubleshoot as needed, always ready to address any issue.

Motivate your team and create an environment where questions and concerns are encouraged and valued. Be transparent with your team about challenges, failures, and successes, fostering a culture of growth and collaboration. Craft compelling progress reports and deliver engaging presentations to our key stakeholders, demonstrating our commitment to excellence.

Business Acumen

Ability to understand the business, channel, and user experience strategy. Provide design direction to best meet customer and business goals.

Customer/ Stakeholder Commitment

Anticipates, meets, and exceeds customers and stakeholders’ expectations. Has high operational accountability and directly influences customer service through design.

Drive for Results

Requires good time-management skills and the ability to work under pressure.

Leads Change and Innovation

Challenge the status quo, does what is right for the business and the customer, and encourage continuous improvement and innovation.

Team player

Create and maintain an open, positive working environment.

If you’re ready to take on this exciting challenge, apply now and be a part of a dynamic team that’s shaping the future of technology!

