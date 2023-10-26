Technical Representative – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Technical representative position is a multi-tasking role and will require multiple skill sets from the successful candidate. One of the main focus points of this position will be sales and technical customer service. After-sales technical support and continuous customer interaction will be a key factor in maintaining the customer relationships. The successful candidate will play a vital role in the production planning and production process and will be actively involved in the company’s strategic planning, safety and quality management systems.

The position is office based and will require frequent travelling to customers in South Africa, as well as abroad where required.

Own transport and valid driver’s licence required.

Metallurgical Engineering qualification

Responsibilities:

Drive the sales strategy to meet budget.

Technical assistance to customers.

Investigating new markets and new potential customers.

Involved in quotation calculations to customers, with the focus on optimising margins but still offering competitive prices.

Participation in the maintenance and improvement the company QMS system.

Participation in the maintenance and improvement of the company OHS system.

Involved in production planning and the production process management.

Data management (such as Product, Supplier and Customer related data on the company ERP system – NetSuite; OHS system, QMS, Production data, etc.)

KPI’s:

Sales targets and margins against sales budget.

Customer relations such as continuous updates on requirements, outstanding orders, as well as technical support where required. This will be measured with the Customer Satisfaction surveys.

New customer and new product implementation.

Accuracy and on-time management of Data systems.

Previous experience on ERP systems will be beneficial.

MS Office.

Excel Advance level.

Understanding of the manufacturing process.

Understanding of the various raw materials applications.

Understanding of Safety in a production environment, such as hazard identification, material storage requirements, machine operating safety

Previous experience in a manufacturing environment.

Previous experience (5 years or more) in metallurgy, steel making or at steel plants.

Knowledge about cored wire applications advantageous.

Previous experience in OHS and Quality Management Systems advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Manufacturing process exp

Metallurgical engineering degree

ERP system

New product implementation

Sales targets

Production Planning

QMS systems

OHS

MS Excel advanced

Raw materials

Sales budgets

After sales support

Customer Service

Valid drivers license

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Part of a Group with a global footprint in the steel treatment process. The company is a locally manufacturing division based in Gauteng.

