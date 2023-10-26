Tester at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:
System Testing
- Develop and maintain test scripts adhering to project standards and quality guidelines.
- Execute test scripts adhering to project standards and quality guidelines.
- Prepare complete system documentation in the testing and release phases of the system development life cycle.
- Ensure that release deliverables adhere to project standards and are in line with existing system functionality and given requirements.
- Meet deadlines according to work plan, always maintaining defined quality standards and meeting expectations; and
- Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals.
Release Control
- When required – compile release notes compliant with project standards.
- Provide input to the Release Co-Ordinator according to timelines, and
- Ensure that release deliverables adhere to project standards and are in line with existing system functionality and given requirements.
General Administrative
- Submit weekly status report to team leader in agreed format.
- Oral and written communication to supervisor/team leader.
- Identify problems and escalate these to the supervisor with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists.
- Identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates.
- Broaden own technical and functional (Supply Chain Management and Asset Management) and industry (Government) skill base.
- Engage in formal or informal knowledge transfer.
- Adhere to project standards and procedures.
Qualifications
Knowledge and Attributes/Skills:
- Good understanding of testing methodologies and practices.
- Ability to use selected test tools (i.e. Microsoft Test Case Manager).
- Good system testing and analytical skills with an understanding of the System Development Life Cycle.
- PC skills (MS Office Suite, Web Technology, etc.).
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Quality management principles; and
- Time Management and Project Reporting.
Education, Qualifications, Experience Necessary:
- Must have Information Technology related degree/diploma (3 years tertiary qualification).
- Must have 3 – 5 years relevant.
- Must be a South African Citizen.
- Experience in Supply Chain Management or Accounting an advantage.