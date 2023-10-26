Tester at Accenture

Oct 26, 2023

Main Responsibilities/Tasks:

System Testing

  • Develop and maintain test scripts adhering to project standards and quality guidelines.
  • Execute test scripts adhering to project standards and quality guidelines.
  • Prepare complete system documentation in the testing and release phases of the system development life cycle.
  • Ensure that release deliverables adhere to project standards and are in line with existing system functionality and given requirements.
  • Meet deadlines according to work plan, always maintaining defined quality standards and meeting expectations; and
  • Work effectively as part of a team and seek to support the team’s goals.

Release Control

  • When required – compile release notes compliant with project standards.
  • Provide input to the Release Co-Ordinator according to timelines, and
  • Ensure that release deliverables adhere to project standards and are in line with existing system functionality and given requirements.

General Administrative

  • Submit weekly status report to team leader in agreed format.
  • Oral and written communication to supervisor/team leader.
  • Identify problems and escalate these to the supervisor with sufficient lead-time to avert crises, this includes communication when the target date is not met or when the risk of not meeting the target date exists.
  • Identify changes in scope or work effort that could result in budgetary overrun or the missing of delivery dates.
  • Broaden own technical and functional (Supply Chain Management and Asset Management) and industry (Government) skill base.
  • Engage in formal or informal knowledge transfer.
  • Adhere to project standards and procedures.

Qualifications

Knowledge and Attributes/Skills:

  • Good understanding of testing methodologies and practices.
  • Ability to use selected test tools (i.e. Microsoft Test Case Manager).
  • Good system testing and analytical skills with an understanding of the System Development Life Cycle.
  • PC skills (MS Office Suite, Web Technology, etc.).
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Quality management principles; and
  • Time Management and Project Reporting.

Education, Qualifications, Experience Necessary:

  • Must have Information Technology related degree/diploma (3 years tertiary qualification).
  • Must have 3 – 5 years relevant.
  • Must be a South African Citizen.
  • Experience in Supply Chain Management or Accounting an advantage.

Learn more/Apply for this position