User Experience Designer at Accenture

Location: Cape Town & Johannesburg

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance public services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability.

We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes through our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Combining the feel of a start-up and the advantages of being a global player, Accenture Song truly has a diverse and multi-talented team. We are now strengthening our highly skilled team and are looking for people with management and technical expertise, and eagerness to develop and deliver digital solutions and transformation.

Key Responsibilities:

As a Product Designer, you are a multi-skilled individual that combines UX and UI capabilities to deliver value for businesses and their customers. The role requires foresight to produce sustainable outputs that can be tested, validated, and integrated into the daily lives of many. At all times you will assess the value of the designed experience and ensure a high level of craft within your work.

What skills & experience are we looking for?

Relationship management:

Team member check-ins and support

Integration relationship building

Client team relationship management

Analysis:

Requirements elicitation

Behavioural data analysis

User surveys and interviews

Persona’s and mental models

Empathy maps

Current product analysis

Competitor product analysis

Best practice analysis

User testing and feature validation

Ideate:

Solutioning workshops

Feature listing and prioritization

UX definition and principles

Browsing flows

Low-medium fidelity wireframing

Functional prototyping

Accessibility implementation guidelines

User stories and product roadmap contribution

Create:

Look and feel establishment

Graphic user interface design

Accessibility implementation and testing

Micro-copy and UX writing

Multi-device design and rollout

Design system setup and documentation

Micro-interactions and motion principles

Integrate:

Annotated design specifications

Visual asset preparation

Development implementation review

Product experience testing

Content quality assurance checks

Design system integration and governance

Requirements

Relevant tertiary qualification

Strong portfolio of product and platform design work

Proficient in utilising prototyping software, Figma and the Adobe suite

A superb eye for design with strong attention to detail

Good understanding of branding, marketing, data, media, social UI, UX, business analysis and technology

Ability to articulate and defend design decisions

The ability to create flexible design systems and component libraries

Good understanding of the development process and agile methodologies

Ability to work well alongside internal and external client teams

Take initiative and follow a self-leadership approach

Positive can-do attitude

Organised and efficient

Deadline orientated

Empathetic towards others

Strong team player contributing towards positive and respectful collaboration

Willingness to be challenged

Be able to perform within a high-pressure environment

Why join us?

We are a top employer in South Africa with certified excellence in employee conditions

We offer a transparent, fast paced approach career progression, with a focus on your strengths and continuous coaching from senior colleagues

You will benefit from working alongside Accenture experts who are solving some of the biggest industry challenges with innovative thinking and pioneering tools

Flexible work arrangements and a range of benefits including competitive rewards

You will have access to state-of-the-art technology that will give you the opportunity to deepen your existing skills even as you help create the latest business trends

You will also have opportunities to make a difference to the communities in which we work and live

