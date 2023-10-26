Web Developer at Mecad Systems

Responsibilities:
- Responsible for various Group websites that must provide feature-rich web experiences.
- Perform a mix of maintenance, enhancements, and new development for all Group websites as required.
- Refactor and improve current and new code base to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.
- Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix
- SEO updates and improvements.
- HubSpot integration / customization.
- Website Security.
- Plug-in’s and custom API’s.
Position Requirements:
Formal Education & Certification
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences would be advantageous but is not a requirement.
Knowledge & Experience
- Experience and knowledge of WordPress and Elementor. Moodle and WooCommerce are advantageous.
- Working knowledge of Java Script, CSS, ASP. Net, XML and HTML.
- Knowledge of HubSpot / similar CRM and of custom web component creation would be an advantage.
Personal Attributes
- An organized mind and effective time management skills to ensure that deadlines are met, and quality standards are adhered to.
- Able to take responsibility and work on own to complete projects.
- Excellent communication skills and an ability to communicate with a broad range of stakeholders.
- Ensure that issues are escalated to management timeously and appropriately so that resolution is achieved before problems escalate.
- Ensure that all company procedures, systems and methodologies are followed.
- Ensure that all knowledge created in the course of work is effectively managed, stored and maintained for current and future use.
Our ideal candidate is a highly resourceful and innovative developer with knowledge of layout, design, and coding of websites. As a developer, you must be comfortable delivering quality work, proactively improving processes, and changing needs.
If you are ambitious and thriving with tight deadlines, we want to hear from you!
Desired Skills:
- Web Development
- HTML
- SEO
- web security
- wordpress
- elementor
- moodle
- woocommerce
- javascript
- css
- asp.net
- xml
- CRM
- hubspot
- CSS3
About The Employer:
We’re looking for a versatile, young and dynamic web developer to join our marketing team based at our Centurion Branch.
We are the leading CAD/CAM software reseller of Solidworks, Mastercam. SigmaNest and RobotMaster in South Africa.