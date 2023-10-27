DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long term contract available for all of you DevOps Engineer.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach.

With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Essential Skills Required:

Experience in Java / JEE

RESTful APIs

Knowledge of design patterns

Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)

NoSQL (Elasticsearch advantageous)

Unit testing tools (Junit/Mockito/etc)

ORM tools (Hibernate advantageous)

Spring Framework & Spring Boot

Experience with Java application servers (Glassfish)

Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / OpenShift advantageous)

Remedy / ITSM Tools

Lets get those applications across!

Desired Skills:

DevOps

SQL

Unit Testing

Spring

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

