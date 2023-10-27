Front End Developer – Software Development – R840k – R540k – Western Cape Paarl

Our client is currently on the lookout for a Front End developer. The ideal candidate will have practical, real-world experience with the below tech. As a Front End Developer, you will play a crucial role in designing and implementing user interfaces for their web applications and communicating to the backend cloud service.

Requirements

Relevant qualification – Ideally a B.Sc. Computer Science or a Diploma in Computer Science /Programming

Minimum of at least 4 years’ relevant experience

ReactJS

TypeScript

HTML

CSS

TailwindCSS

Benefits

Salary: R540K/yr – R840K/yr, negotiable

Training & Development

Performance Bonas

Health Insurance

Contact Hire Resolve for you next career-changing move

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Chandre Cronje at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: usor email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

