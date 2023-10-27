Intermediate Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

- To collect and validate business information (which can then be used by data scientists and business stakeholders).
- To design and implement data models and architectures that enable business stakeholders to gain insights from large-scale datasets.
- To design and develop ETL processes, pipelines, and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data.
- To identify valuable data assets, in order to reduce duplication and enable faster delivery of deeper insights to the ST Operational reporting.
- Identify key drivers and value creators within user journeys.
- Developing and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.
- To help the organizations leverage their data to make informed decisions and improve business outcomes
- Design and implement complex enterprise view reports in existing IT Operational Reporting tools.
- Develop and comply to Data Modeling and Database Design Standards.
- Align to Data Model and Database Design Quality.
- Develop and Maintain Logical Data Models.
- Develop and Maintain Physical Data Models.
- Design Physical Databases.
- Communicate with various business areas and gather and prioritize their business requirements.
- Manage application and data integration platforms.
- Create reliable pipelines.
- Combine data sources.
- Architect data stores.
Qualifications
- Minimum suitable tertiary qualification or an equivalent.
- Post graduate qualification would be advantageous.
- Cloud Technology
- Certifications in Databricks, AWS, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous.
Experience
- 3-5 years experience in ETL Framework driven environment
- Multiple database experience advantageous MSSQL/SQL
- MySQL
- Postgres SQL
- No-SQL
- Data Virtualization
- AWS data
- At least 5 years working experience.
- Knowledge of Data Virtualization and Data Warehousing.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management