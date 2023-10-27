Intermediate Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 27, 2023

  • To collect and validate business information (which can then be used by data scientists and business stakeholders).

  • To design and implement data models and architectures that enable business stakeholders to gain insights from large-scale datasets.

  • To design and develop ETL processes, pipelines, and data validation processes to ensure accuracy and consistency of data.

  • To identify valuable data assets, in order to reduce duplication and enable faster delivery of deeper insights to the ST Operational reporting.

  • Identify key drivers and value creators within user journeys.

  • Developing and maintaining dashboards, reports, and visualizations that provide insights into key business metrics and trends.

  • To help the organizations leverage their data to make informed decisions and improve business outcomes

  • Design and implement complex enterprise view reports in existing IT Operational Reporting tools.

  • Develop and comply to Data Modeling and Database Design Standards.

  • Align to Data Model and Database Design Quality.

  • Develop and Maintain Logical Data Models.

  • Develop and Maintain Physical Data Models.

  • Design Physical Databases.

  • Communicate with various business areas and gather and prioritize their business requirements.

  • Manage application and data integration platforms.

  • Create reliable pipelines.

  • Combine data sources.

  • Architect data stores.

Qualifications

  • Minimum suitable tertiary qualification or an equivalent.

  • Post graduate qualification would be advantageous.

  • Cloud Technology

  • Certifications in Databricks, AWS, Azure, Data Engineering and other technologies highly advantageous.

Experience

  • 3-5 years experience in ETL Framework driven environment

  • Multiple database experience advantageous MSSQL/SQL

  • MySQL

  • Postgres SQL

  • No-SQL

  • Data Virtualization

  • AWS data

  • At least 5 years working experience.

  • Knowledge of Data Virtualization and Data Warehousing.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

