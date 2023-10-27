IT Auditor (To relocate internationally) – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

?? International IT Auditor Opportunity ??

Are you an experienced IT Auditor looking for an exciting international opportunity to take your career to the next level? If so, we have an amazing role for you!

What You’ll Bring:

? Experience: As a Mid-Level IT Auditor, you’ll need a minimum of 6 years of relevant work experience, while Senior IT Auditors should have at least 8 years. You’ll have a proven track record in IT Risk Management, IT Assurance, or Audit roles.

? Passion: We value individuals who are truly passionate about advising clients in the realm of IT risk management. You’ll be the go-to expert for clients seeking guidance on protecting their digital assets and navigating the ever-evolving technology landscape.

? Leadership: You’ll have the opportunity to manage, lead, and support lower-level staff. Your leadership skills will play a crucial role in the growth and development of our team members.

? SAP Expertise: Experience with SAP GRC, S/4HANA, and/or other SAP solutions is a significant advantage. Your familiarity with SAP systems will be instrumental in providing comprehensive audit and advisory services to our clients.

What We Offer:

?? International Exposure: This role offers a unique chance to work internationally, gaining exposure to diverse industries and cultures. You’ll broaden your horizons and expand your global network.

?? Career Growth: We are committed to the professional growth of our team members. You’ll have access to ongoing training and development opportunities to further enhance your skills.

?? Innovative Work Environment: Join a dynamic team of experts who are at the forefront of IT auditing and risk management. You’ll be empowered to bring fresh ideas and innovative solutions to our clients.

?? Competitive Compensation: We offer a competitive salary and benefits package commensurate with your experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

IT Audit

SAP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

