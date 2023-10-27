IT Technical Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Technical Consultant Blue Yonder (JDA) SCPO:
- 6+ Years of technical consulting experience
- BY (JDA) Demand & Fulfillment experience
- 5+ Years of Oracle development experience
- 6+ Years of integration experience – specifically onboarding COTS into existing ecosystems
- Must be able to work with changing requirements
- Need to have the self-confidence to mine data requirements with customers
- Needs to have a holistic understanding of the entire BY (JDA) ecosystem
- Must be able to efficiently build and enrol user-defined objects into the solution
- Must be able to build efficient Flexible Editors
Desired Skills:
- SCPO
- Oracle
- COTS
- Blue Yonder
- BY
- JDA
- Flexible Editors
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years