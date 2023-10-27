IT Technical Consultant

Oct 27, 2023

Technical Consultant Blue Yonder (JDA) SCPO:

  • 6+ Years of technical consulting experience
  • BY (JDA) Demand & Fulfillment experience
  • 5+ Years of Oracle development experience
  • 6+ Years of integration experience – specifically onboarding COTS into existing ecosystems
  • Must be able to work with changing requirements
  • Need to have the self-confidence to mine data requirements with customers
  • Needs to have a holistic understanding of the entire BY (JDA) ecosystem
  • Must be able to efficiently build and enrol user-defined objects into the solution
  • Must be able to build efficient Flexible Editors

Desired Skills:

  • SCPO
  • Oracle
  • COTS
  • Blue Yonder
  • BY
  • JDA
  • Flexible Editors

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

