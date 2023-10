Java Developer-Team lead – Gauteng Pretoria

Java Developer-Team lead. The individual be skilled in Java, Angular and Native Android development as the team is cross skilled and multi-functional.

MUST have the following:

Experience in a management role for teams of various sizes, working with various project stakeholders. (Essential)

Software Development in Java 6+ years (Essential)

Angular 6+ years (Essential)

Spring Boot 6+ years (Essential)

Experience in Cloud-based deployments and related CI/CD.

Native Android 4+ years (Preferred)

Developer Team Lead – R 900K – R1 000 000M per annum

Desired Skills:

angular

springboot

java

Employer & Job Benefits:

NA

