Java Team Lead – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Seeking a Team Lead in the Java Development space!

Key Requirements

8+ years’ experience

BSc/ BTech/ [URL Removed] Qualification

Software Development in Java 6+ years (Essential)

Angular 6+ years (Essential)

Spring Boot 6+ years (Essential)

Experience in Cloud-based deployments and related CI/CD.

Native Android 4+ years (Preferred)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line.

Desired Skills:

Java

Angular

Springboot

Android

