JavaScript Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

A JavaScript Full Stack Lead Developer is required in the vibrant called “the Concrete Jungle of South Africa: Gauteng?

The keys skills required:

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

React, Typescript and backend development.

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

HTML 5

AWS ECS, Lambda experience

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket, Git

Duties to be Performed:

Managing projects / processes / epics / user stories

Break down complex requirements into solutions and changes in the systems to accommodate the business requirements.

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language and integrate different technologies to a fully functioning platform.

Utilize the latest cloud computing technologies, business drivers and emerging computing trends to drive the roadmap of the platform.

Desired Skills:

javascript

Typescript

CSS

HTML

Docker

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

