Oracle Functional Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 27, 2023

Functional Consultant (Oracle Retail): RMS, RPM, ReSA, Relm –

  • 5 years as a Functional Consultant understanding the entire ecosystem of the RMS and associated models
  • Integration into and out of RMS essential
  • Good general COTS/ERP implementation methodologies
  • Understand how to add modifications to the entire RMS ecosystem
  • Any cloud deployments will be an asset
  • Experience as a consultant will be an asset

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle Retail
  • RMS
  • RPM
  • ReSA
  • Relm
  • COTS
  • ERP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

