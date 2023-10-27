Oracle Technical Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Looking to elevate your Oracle Operations Consultant experience within an organization that is the leading Giant within the Automotive space.

Look no further! An amazing opportunity is available for Oracle Operations Consultant.

The role is nestled in Gauteng- “The Concrete Jungle of South Africa.”

Requirements needed:

Experience with Oracle database architecture,

Logical and physical design, automation, documentation, installs,

Shell scripting, PL/SQL programming,

Backup & recovery concepts,

Database performance and tuning (required)

Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure,

OCI resources

Microsoft Teams

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (required)

Duties to be performed:

Act as liaison with customers.

Assist customers with on-prem database, cloud database, and OCI related enquires.

Provide steering and guidance to our Oracle service provider.

Engage with the appointed service providers regarding Oracle operational and cloud topics.

Engage with Oracle support, create and manage SRs for on-prem and OCI related issues.

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets.

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required.

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified.

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks as required.

Perform ongoing implementation of new technology and developments in the field of database management.

Maintain current knowledge of relevant Oracle technologies, service offerings, SLAs and KPIs

Maintain current knowledge about underlying infrastructure master solutions, e.g LINUX, Storage (SAN, NAS etc.)

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Oracle Database

OCI

