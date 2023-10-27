Oracle Technical Consultant

Technical Consultant (Oracle Retail): RMS, RPM, ReSA, Relm –
- 5 years as a Technical Consultant understanding the entire ecosystem of the RMS and associated models
- Integration into RMS essential
- Batch management of the entire RMS ecosystem
- Strong Oracle Development
- Good general COTS/ERP implementation methodologies
- Understand how to add modifications to the entire RMS ecosystem
- Any cloud deployments will be an asset
- Experience as a consultant will be an asset
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Retail
- RMS
- RPM
- ReSA
- Relm
- COTS
- ERP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years