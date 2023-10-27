SAP Authorizations Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 27, 2023

  • Build Roles changes / New Roles, Single and Composite.

  • Conduct unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration Security tests.

  • Golive preparation and post Golive support.

  • Incident Management prompt resolution of security and authorisation related issues.

  • Applications Operations support for Authorisations and other operational support as required.

  • Collaboration with Dev Team to understand access requirements, new transactions, role creations etc.

  • Implement and adhere to SAP security requirements and guidelines within the Framework to ensure compliance.

  • Implement and maintain internal controls that mitigate business risk whilst complying to policy and procedure.

  • Required to be flexible in terms of taking up different tasks within a project or work

Minimum Requirements:

Essential Skills Requirements:

  • SAP Authorisations specific 2- 5 Years experience.

  • SAP Analyst experience.

  • Active Directory configuration experience.

  • Experience using ITSM Tools.

  • Experience using JIRA / Confluence.

  • Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology.

  • SAP – at least 2 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential.

  • SAP GRC basic experience.

  • HANA Authorization.

  • SAP courses on authorisations is essential.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

  • Authorisations and Security.

  • ALE, ARFC, IDocs.

  • Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.

  • Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.

  • Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management).

  • Jira and Confluence experience.

  • Build management experience.

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.

  • Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.

  • Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.

  • Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.

  • Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).

Desired Skills:

