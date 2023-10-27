SAP Authorizations Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

- Build Roles changes / New Roles, Single and Composite.
- Conduct unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration Security tests.
- Golive preparation and post Golive support.
- Incident Management prompt resolution of security and authorisation related issues.
- Applications Operations support for Authorisations and other operational support as required.
- Collaboration with Dev Team to understand access requirements, new transactions, role creations etc.
- Implement and adhere to SAP security requirements and guidelines within the Framework to ensure compliance.
- Implement and maintain internal controls that mitigate business risk whilst complying to policy and procedure.
- Required to be flexible in terms of taking up different tasks within a project or work
Minimum Requirements:
Essential Skills Requirements:
- SAP Authorisations specific 2- 5 Years experience.
- SAP Analyst experience.
- Active Directory configuration experience.
- Experience using ITSM Tools.
- Experience using JIRA / Confluence.
- Experience working within an Agile Working Methodology.
- SAP – at least 2 years SAP ABAP authorisations experience is essential.
- SAP GRC basic experience.
- HANA Authorization.
- SAP courses on authorisations is essential.
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
- Authorisations and Security.
- ALE, ARFC, IDocs.
- Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing.
- Go-live preparation and post Go-live support.
- Operations experience (ticket handling, problem, incident management).
- Jira and Confluence experience.
- Build management experience.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users.
- Should be willing to deal with (talk to) our customers. In most cases they will be foreign customers and language barriers might exist.
- Ability to work as part of a team, inter dependant as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and in excellent quality. SELF STARTER.
- Above board work ethics – this is of utmost importance.
- Willing and able to travel, for up to 2 weeks at a time (international).
Desired Skills:
