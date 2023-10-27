- a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
- a minimum of two to five years of experience as SAS Developer or in a related role
- solid knowledge of:
- Base SAS 9.4 M6
- SAS Visual Analytics
- SAS Visual Analytics LASR Server Distributed
- SAS Visual Statistics
- SAS/ACCESS Interface to Oracle
- SAS/ACCESS Interface to Teradata
- SAS Enterprise Guide
- SAS Enterprise Miner Server
- SAS Enterprise Miner Personal Client
- SAS Metadata Server
- SQL Skills
The following will be an added advantage:
- Oracle PL/SQL
- Oracle Apex skills
Competencies:
- analytical skills
- building trust
- service orientation
- decision making
- verbal and written communication
- time and work management
- problem solving and analysis
- contribute to team success
- solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and
- Motivated self-starter
Qualifications/ Certification:
The following will be an added advantage:
- a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
- SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9
- SAS Certified Platform Administrator for SAS 9
Desired Skills:
- SAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma