Sas Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

a minimum of two to five years of experience as SAS Developer or in a related role

solid knowledge of:

Base SAS 9.4 M6

SAS Visual Analytics

SAS Visual Analytics LASR Server Distributed

SAS Visual Statistics

SAS/ACCESS Interface to Oracle

SAS/ACCESS Interface to Teradata

SAS Enterprise Guide

SAS Enterprise Miner Server

SAS Enterprise Miner Personal Client

SAS Metadata Server

SQL Skills

The following will be an added advantage:

Oracle PL/SQL

Oracle Apex skills

Competencies:

analytical skills

building trust

service orientation

decision making

verbal and written communication

time and work management

problem solving and analysis

contribute to team success

solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and

Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.

The following will be an added advantage:

a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent

SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9

SAS Certified Platform Administrator for SAS 9

Desired Skills:

SAS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position