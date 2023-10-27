Sas Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 27, 2023

  • a Diploma in IT, or an equivalent qualification.
  • a minimum of two to five years of experience as SAS Developer or in a related role
  • solid knowledge of:
  • Base SAS 9.4 M6
  • SAS Visual Analytics
  • SAS Visual Analytics LASR Server Distributed
  • SAS Visual Statistics
  • SAS/ACCESS Interface to Oracle
  • SAS/ACCESS Interface to Teradata
  • SAS Enterprise Guide
  • SAS Enterprise Miner Server
  • SAS Enterprise Miner Personal Client
  • SAS Metadata Server
  • SQL Skills

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Oracle PL/SQL
  • Oracle Apex skills

Competencies:

  • analytical skills
  • building trust
  • service orientation
  • decision making
  • verbal and written communication
  • time and work management
  • problem solving and analysis
  • contribute to team success
  • solid knowledge of the Software Development lifecycle; and
  • Motivated self-starter

Qualifications/ Certification:

The following will be an added advantage:

  • a B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent
  • SAS Certified Base Programmer for SAS 9
  • SAS Certified Platform Administrator for SAS 9

Desired Skills:

  • SAS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

