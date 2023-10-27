Senior C# Developer (R 65K – R 70K p/m).
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field
– At least 6 years of experience in the software development industry
– Proficient in C# programming language
– Experience with .NET and .NET Core, ORM with Entity Framework/MSSQL.
– Experience designing / implementing UI/UX for web interfaces.
– Experience in implementing ASP.Net Web API 2.0 or similar
– Experience with UI / frontend frameworks (ex Bootstrap/react/etc.)
– Angular Experience (v12+)
– Experience with and strong understanding of database design and implementation.
– Cloud Experience (MS Azure preferable)
– Strong understanding of software development principles and concepts
Desired Skills:
- C# developer
- azure
- cloud