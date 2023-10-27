Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Senior C# Developer (R 65K – R 70K p/m).

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field

– At least 6 years of experience in the software development industry

– Proficient in C# programming language

– Experience with .NET and .NET Core, ORM with Entity Framework/MSSQL.

– Experience designing / implementing UI/UX for web interfaces.

– Experience in implementing ASP.Net Web API 2.0 or similar

– Experience with UI / frontend frameworks (ex Bootstrap/react/etc.)

– Angular Experience (v12+)

– Experience with and strong understanding of database design and implementation.

– Cloud Experience (MS Azure preferable)

– Strong understanding of software development principles and concepts

Desired Skills:

C# developer

azure

cloud

