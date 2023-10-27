Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract
- Minimum of 5 – 7 years of project management in a related role
- Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned
projects in the supply chain technologies
- Must have implemented IT software application projects
- Must have implemented Application related projects
Pre- Requisite requirement
- Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.
- Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to the Business
- Previous experience in engaging and managing cross-departmental projects.
- Previous experience in managing banking projects or related.
- Professional Project Management Certification (PMI, PMBOK/ related)
The following will be an added advantage:
- Professional Project Management Certification
A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project
Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and/or Prince II
-
Security Certifications
-
Experience in managing Application Development projects
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Prince2
- PMBOK
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree