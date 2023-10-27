Senior Project Manager

Oct 27, 2023

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract

  • Minimum of 5 – 7 years of project management in a related role
  • Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned

projects in the supply chain technologies

  • Must have implemented IT software application projects
  • Must have implemented Application related projects

Pre- Requisite requirement

  • Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.
  • Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to the Business
  • Previous experience in engaging and managing cross-departmental projects.
  • Previous experience in managing banking projects or related.
  • Professional Project Management Certification (PMI, PMBOK/ related)

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Professional Project Management Certification

A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project
Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and/or Prince II

  • Security Certifications

  • Experience in managing Application Development projects

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Prince2
  • PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

