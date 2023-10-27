Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Our client based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Senior Project Manager to be on a 12 months renewable contract

Minimum of 5 – 7 years of project management in a related role

Candidate must have sufficient experience in planning and executing strategically aligned

projects in the supply chain technologies

Must have implemented IT software application projects

Must have implemented Application related projects

Pre- Requisite requirement

Previous experience managing Information Technology Projects.

Previous experience in managing large projects that are strategically aligned to the Business

Previous experience in engaging and managing cross-departmental projects.

Previous experience in managing banking projects or related.

Professional Project Management Certification (PMI, PMBOK/ related)

The following will be an added advantage:

Professional Project Management Certification

A thorough understanding of the nine knowledge areas contained in the Guide to Project

Management Book of Knowledge (PMBOK) and/or Prince II

Security Certifications

Experience in managing Application Development projects

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Prince2

PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

