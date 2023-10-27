Senior Solution Architect at Accenture

Our öffer
- You are responsible adaptable for developing solutions in response to large scale customer demands or general innovation
- Provide winning customer bid responses and develop new business opportunities by considering business, legal, technology and delivery aspects
- Your key responsibilities are opportunity assessment and leading the solution development for large scale customer projects
- On top you design bid strategies, delivery concepts and drive solutioning process and liaison with customer and internal teams
- Lead internal stakeholder briefings and governance support
- You will be involved in project s either in a management function OR to provide technical and thought leadership
yöu
- You have a technical background of studying, preferable computer science, electrical or communications engineering
- Due to previous customer projects, you are an expert in the domain of telco technology and have a good business overview with regards to the current market
- You gained telco OR cloud infra. experience in Solution Design, Technical Sales, Senior Technical Management or similar
- On top you are familiar with Telco Cloud, OpenRAN, 5G Use Cases, Private Networks and or Fiber OR industry concepts like Network As A Service
- You are strongly customer oriented, and have very good conceptual, organizational and presentation skills
- Fluent English skills are mandatory
top 5 reasöns
- An entrepreneurial environment with immediate responsibility and a chance to make a difference from the word go
- Innovative projects with big name clients and exposure to future, cutting edge technologies
- Unlimited individual growth opportunities and the ability to create a personalised career path
- Access to a global network with opportunities to live and work abroad
- All the support, training and coaching you need to further your career
- and extra on top A team spirit and family like culture as exciting and colourful as our gradient coloured coffee marshmallows
Qualifications
Solution Architecture Sr Manager