Senior Systems Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior Systems Developer

Market-related Salary

Cape Town

The Senior Full Stack Developer will play a key role in the design, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration related projects. The senior systems developer will play a role in the development and mentoring of junior systems developers, including reviewing of their code and ensuring adherence to standards. The systems that the senior systems developer create will help the business be more efficient and provide better service.

RESPONSIBILITIES

?Full lifecycle application development.

?Designing, coding and debugging applications in various software languages.

?Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification of code metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis.

?Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

?Software modelling and simulation.

?Front end graphical user interface design.

?Software testing and quality assurance.

?Support, maintain and document software functionality.

?Integrate software with existing systems.

?Evaluate and identify new technologies for implementation.

?Project Planning and Project Management

?Maintain standards compliance.

?Implement localisation or globalisation of software.

?Mentoring of junior systems developers, including reviewing code, and ensuring adherence to standards

REQUIREMENTS

Qualification:

•Degree in Computer Science or relevant tertiary qualification.

•Valid driver’s license

Experience

•Min 10 years’ experience in full lifecycle software application development.

•Min. 10 years’ experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 2 years’ experience using .Net Core 3.x)

•Min. 10 years’ experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST.

•Min. 10 years’ experience developing web apps.

•Min 10 years’ MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar

•Min 10 years’ experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS.

•Min 10 years’ experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD).

•MS, MS office experience – specifically Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint

Desired Skills:

Application Development

Coding

Debugging

Design

About The Employer:

Competitive Cold Beverages company in South Africa

Learn more/Apply for this position