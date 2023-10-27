Software Support Engineer

The main purpose of this position is to work with the company support team and resolve software related issues.

To provide 3rd and 4th level software support on all company related software packages locally and internationally.

To manage and log support calls received from customers or any of the Company distributors in South Africa or Internationally.

To work in close relationship with the software developers in solving problems and new development implementations.

To coordinate and manage any support project required for either a customer or Company distributors.

To be able to report and document any Bugs and/or Bug fixes experienced on software/hardware products.

To identify any product problems and possible new features for future developments.

To follow-up on support calls to strategic Company Distributors and/or Branches.

To provide software training on all products if required to do so on a daily basis.

To assist in the implementation of Support Tools/Processes and the management thereof.

To manage and maintain a global knowledgebase.

To adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.

To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.

Qualifications and Requirements

National certificate

Minimum 2 years relevant experience

Basic SQL query Writing skills

Create SQL View and StoreProc

Azure DevOps Experience

Software backend support for at least 2 years

Desired Skills:

SQL

Azure DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

