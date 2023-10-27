Software Support Engineer

The main purpose of this position is to work with the company support team and resolve software related issues.
- To provide 3rd and 4th level software support on all company related software packages locally and internationally.
- To manage and log support calls received from customers or any of the Company distributors in South Africa or Internationally.
- To work in close relationship with the software developers in solving problems and new development implementations.
- To coordinate and manage any support project required for either a customer or Company distributors.
- To be able to report and document any Bugs and/or Bug fixes experienced on software/hardware products.
- To identify any product problems and possible new features for future developments.
- To follow-up on support calls to strategic Company Distributors and/or Branches.
- To provide software training on all products if required to do so on a daily basis.
- To assist in the implementation of Support Tools/Processes and the management thereof.
- To manage and maintain a global knowledgebase.
- To adhere to all Departmental and Company Policies, Procedures and SOP’s.
- To complete any other task or duty management may reasonably expect of you.
Qualifications and Requirements
- National certificate
- Minimum 2 years relevant experience
- Basic SQL query Writing skills
- Create SQL View and StoreProc
- Azure DevOps Experience
- Software backend support for at least 2 years
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Azure DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate