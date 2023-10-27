Solution Architect

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Solutions Architect.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Core Role tasks and responsibilities:

Knowledge of document- and output management solutions

Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management

A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required

Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Technical:

JEE 7

JavaScript, Typescript

NodeJS

Bootstrap

Webpack

Apache HTTPD

Flyway

Eclipselink

Terraform

CI/CD

REST services, RESTful APIs

SOAP services

Java Logging frameworks

Java Persistence Framework

JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)

Functional Java

JMS / JMS 2

JSON and XML with Schema

HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL

HTTP Session management and persistence

SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle

EJB2/3/CLI

HTML

CSS

JSP

Struts

Continuous integration

Payara / Glassfish

Linux server admin for above

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

