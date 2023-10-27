Solution Architect

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?
We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Solutions Architect.
This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.
With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Core Role tasks and responsibilities:
- Knowledge of document- and output management solutions
- Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management
- A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
- Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
Technical:
- JEE 7
- JavaScript, Typescript
- NodeJS
- Bootstrap
- Webpack
- Apache HTTPD
- Flyway
- Eclipselink
- Terraform
- CI/CD
- REST services, RESTful APIs
- SOAP services
- Java Logging frameworks
- Java Persistence Framework
- JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
- Functional Java
- JMS / JMS 2
- JSON and XML with Schema
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
- EJB2/3/CLI
- HTML
- CSS
- JSP
- Struts
- Continuous integration
- Payara / Glassfish
- Linux server admin for above
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Solution Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years