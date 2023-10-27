Solution Architect

Oct 27, 2023

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Solutions Architect.

This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote.

With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Core Role tasks and responsibilities:

  • Knowledge of document- and output management solutions
  • Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management
  • A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
  • Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
  • Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Technical:

  • JEE 7
  • JavaScript, Typescript
  • NodeJS
  • Bootstrap
  • Webpack
  • Apache HTTPD
  • Flyway
  • Eclipselink
  • Terraform
  • CI/CD
  • REST services, RESTful APIs
  • SOAP services
  • Java Logging frameworks
  • Java Persistence Framework
  • JAX-RS (Jersey RESTful Web Services Framework)
  • Functional Java
  • JMS / JMS 2
  • JSON and XML with Schema
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
  • HTTP Session management and persistence
  • SQL with DB2, Postgres and Oracle
  • EJB2/3/CLI
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JSP
  • Struts
  • Continuous integration
  • Payara / Glassfish
  • Linux server admin for above

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Solution Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position