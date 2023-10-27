Study planning apps for Grade 12 learners

As a learner in matric, you’ve got lots of extra murals and homework to juggle–not to mention the all-important final exams starting on 30 October. Luckily, there are some great apps to help you track everything you need to do ahead of the exams. TCL shares some great Android apps that will help you get organised so that you can excel in Grade 12.

* Classify – Classify is an organisation app that helps you get down your homework and manage your timetable, events and clubs in a distraction-free space. With an integrated pomodoro timer, curated study playlists and to-do lists, you can get more work done in less time.

* Egenda – Use Egenda to manage all your homework, projects, quizzes, and tests from all of your classes in one place. You get daily reminders about what’s due the next day and can sort your stuff by class, due date, and completion.

* MyStudyLife – The MyStudyLife schedule app can also be accessed via the web and syncs seamlessly between your phone and computer. This powerful school organiser offers a range of features including class schedule and reminders; homework planner; exam tracker and study reminders; and daily schedule planner and timetable.

* Power Planner – Power Planner is a homework planner featuring online sync with Windows and iOS apps, grade calculation, widgets, automatic reminders, and more. It lets you enter classes with time schedules and room locations, add assignments and exams, receive automatic reminders about upcoming homework, and more.

* School Planner – School Planner is a handy app for students of all ages that was designed to help you organise your school career. Writing down homework, assignments, exams and reminders is simple and fast and daily notifications will help you remember everything. The built-in calendar allows you to manage your events and activities more easily.

* Schedule – This smart, ad-free timetable helps you keep track of classes and add tasks to your week’s schedule with ease.

* StudySmarter – More than a study timetable, this AI-powered learning aid helps you ace your exams with exam mockups, AI explanations and AI-generated content. It also has a flashcard maker and helps you learn with the spaced repetition method.

* Todoist – You can use Todoist to capture and schedule to-do list tasks the moment they pop into your head. Add tasks to your to-do list like “do maths homework today at 5” using Todoist’s powerful everyday language recognition and recurring due dates. You can link Todoist with your calendar, voice assistant, and 60+ other tools such as Outlook, Gm