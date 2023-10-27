UI UX Developer at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Menlyn

Oct 27, 2023

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a CX Developer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

  • 2 years technical experience (development, data)
  • Previous experience in a digital marketing environment advantageous
  • Skilled in data ETL and API creation and implementation with various data sources.
  • Experience with reporting, dashboards and data automations

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Development, Database, Server and CMS
  • ASP.Net Core 3 XXX, HTML, CSS(LESS/SASS), Javascript, Functional React, Gatsby, NextJS, C#, GraphQL, PowerBI, Python, Git
  • Power BI & Salesforce (advantageous)Database administration, Data extraction & visualisation, Report creation, SQL skills

Main Tasks

  • Reporting and Dashboards:
  • Monitor, maintain and update databases accurately on relevant systems (Salesforce, STS etc) in collaboration with IT.
  • Data needs to be transparent, optimised and regularly maintained.
  • Ensure optimal data flow and accuracy through all relevant systems.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • ASP.Net
  • javascript
  • CSS
  • HTML
  • WEB
  • Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

