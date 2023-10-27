UI UX Developer at Sabenza IT

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a CX Developer to join their Dynamic team.

Minimum Qualification & Experience:

2 years technical experience (development, data)

Previous experience in a digital marketing environment advantageous

Skilled in data ETL and API creation and implementation with various data sources.

Experience with reporting, dashboards and data automations

Technical and Functional Skills:

Development, Database, Server and CMS

ASP.Net Core 3 XXX, HTML, CSS(LESS/SASS), Javascript, Functional React, Gatsby, NextJS, C#, GraphQL, PowerBI, Python, Git

Power BI & Salesforce (advantageous)Database administration, Data extraction & visualisation, Report creation, SQL skills

Main Tasks

Reporting and Dashboards:

Monitor, maintain and update databases accurately on relevant systems (Salesforce, STS etc) in collaboration with IT.

Data needs to be transparent, optimised and regularly maintained.

Ensure optimal data flow and accuracy through all relevant systems.

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.Net

javascript

CSS

HTML

WEB

Data

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

