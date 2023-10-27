UI UX Developer at Sabenza IT

One of the leading global suppliers of Premium and Luxury Cars and one of the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles. Seeks the expertise of a CX Developer to join their Dynamic team.
Minimum Qualification & Experience:
- 2 years technical experience (development, data)
- Previous experience in a digital marketing environment advantageous
- Skilled in data ETL and API creation and implementation with various data sources.
- Experience with reporting, dashboards and data automations
Technical and Functional Skills:
- Development, Database, Server and CMS
- ASP.Net Core 3 XXX, HTML, CSS(LESS/SASS), Javascript, Functional React, Gatsby, NextJS, C#, GraphQL, PowerBI, Python, Git
- Power BI & Salesforce (advantageous)Database administration, Data extraction & visualisation, Report creation, SQL skills
Main Tasks
- Reporting and Dashboards:
- Monitor, maintain and update databases accurately on relevant systems (Salesforce, STS etc) in collaboration with IT.
- Data needs to be transparent, optimised and regularly maintained.
- Ensure optimal data flow and accuracy through all relevant systems.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- ASP.Net
- javascript
- CSS
- HTML
- WEB
- Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years