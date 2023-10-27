XR Gamer Developer at Accenture

Oct 27, 2023

Responsibilities include (bit not limited to):

  • Work with designers and artists to create games and XR experiences
  • Write clean, maintainable, and performant code to implement gameplay mechanics, user interfaces, and XR-specific functionalities
  • Work with the team to create and maintain a codebase
  • Test and debug code to ensure proper operation across platforms
  • Adapt to new technologies and workflows
  • Develop prototypes to help iterate over various solutions

Qualifications

Qualification/Experience:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum 5 years’ experience as an XR Gamer Developer
  • Understand various programming languages and paradigms
  • Experience using Unity and WebGL
  • Experience using JavaScript, Lua, and C#
  • Knowledge of 3D graphics, shaders, and rendering
  • Knowledge of audio programming and spatial audio
  • Experience using Git
  • Experience using VR and AR

Personal Attributes:

  • Able to work independently and within a team
  • Able to work in a fast-paced environment
  • Solution driven
  • Proactive
  • Resilient
  • Meticulous with attention to detail
  • Comfortable to work on-site (at the office)

