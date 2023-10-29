IT Support Tech

Brief description of the vacancy:
Install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience
Experience required:
- 2 – 5 years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role
- Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
- Network security administration experience.
- Experience dealing with internal customers and external suppliers.
- Server management experience.
- Software / QA testing experience advantageous.
- Network monitoring (e.g., Zabbix)
- Firewall management experience (e.g., FortiGate)
- Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and peripherals.
- Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g., Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).
Qualifications required:
NQF 7 – Degree in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)
Computer Skills required:
- Strong desktop support skills.
- Strong network support skills.
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft software and Office applications.
- Excellent general IT industry knowledge.
- Good problem resolution and creative thinking abilities.
- Monitor established SLA’s and OLA’s are met, with internal clients and third-party providers.
- Liaise with external service providers to resolve incidents and complete service requests.
- Log incidents with external service providers in accordance with
- SLA’s.
- Effectively manage relationships with third-party providers.
- Effectively manage and prioritise high severity incidents.
- Active Directory, Azure AD, Server Management, and network security knowledge advantageous.
Key Responsibilities (KPI’s)
- Contribute to continuous improvement of processes, systems, knowledge base, and third-party relationships.
- Ensure best practices are followed and that all software is safe and appropriately licensed.
- Ensure security and privacy of computers and network systems.
- Monitor networks and hardware for unauthorized use.
- Regular feedback to clients regarding service request status.
- Document common problems on documentation solution.
- Managing Domain Controller (Active Directory, certificate management, DNS, Azure AD Connect).
- Monitoring and securing networks.
- Managing Firewall IPsec tunnel and links.
- Managing IT infrastructure projects.
- Provide technical support across the company, including remotely using Team Viewer, telephone, or Microsoft Teams.
- Manage incidents raised by end users and ensure all requests are logged, monitored, and tracked using the incident management system.
- Resolve hardware, software (including in-house), and network problems by working with end users, other technical personnel, and external service providers.
- Install, maintain, optimise, and configure software, including Windows operating systems and settings.
Desired Skills:
- IT
- It Support
- It Technician
- It Management
- DNS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree