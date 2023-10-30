Agile Master LW0154 – Gauteng Midrand

Project: Digital Vehicle File: Creating a Digital Twin that provides a holistic, digital representation of a physical product (vehicle) over the lifecycle at the hardware and software levels
Role-specific knowledge:
- Agile Working Model.
- DevOps and BizDevOps.
- Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).
- Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.
- Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc.).
- Product Management.
- Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM). – Advantageous
- Lean Process Management. – Advantageous
- Coaching and training skills and techniques. – Advantageous
Duties:
- Guiding your team(s) and the organization in its Scrum adoption.
- Guiding your team(s) and the organization on Agile/Scrum best practices.
- Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.
- Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.
- Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organization.
- Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.
- Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.
- Actively participating in Scrum events.
- Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.
- Facilitating impediment resolution.
- Fostering and increasing team morale.
- Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.
- Joining Agile Masters CoP.
- Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.
- Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.
- Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.
- Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.
Desired Skills:
- Agile Master
- Product Owner
- Agile
- Lean