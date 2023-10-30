Agile Master LW0154

Project: Digital Vehicle File: Creating a Digital Twin that provides a holistic, digital representation of a physical product (vehicle) over the lifecycle at the hardware and software levels

Role-specific knowledge:

Agile Working Model.

DevOps and BizDevOps.

Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).

Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.

Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc.).

Product Management.

Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM). – Advantageous

Lean Process Management. – Advantageous

Coaching and training skills and techniques. – Advantageous

Duties:

Guiding your team(s) and the organization in its Scrum adoption.

Guiding your team(s) and the organization on Agile/Scrum best practices.

Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.

Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.

Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organization.

Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.

Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.

Actively participating in Scrum events.

Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.

Facilitating impediment resolution.

Fostering and increasing team morale.

Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.

Joining Agile Masters CoP.

Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.

Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.

Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.

Desired Skills:

Agile Master

Product Owner

Agile

Lean

