Agile Master LW0154

Oct 30, 2023

Project: Digital Vehicle File: Creating a Digital Twin that provides a holistic, digital representation of a physical product (vehicle) over the lifecycle at the hardware and software levels

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Agile Working Model.

  • DevOps and BizDevOps.

  • Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban).

  • Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS.

  • Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc.).

  • Product Management.

  • Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM). – Advantageous

  • Lean Process Management. – Advantageous

  • Coaching and training skills and techniques. – Advantageous

Duties:

  • Guiding your team(s) and the organization in its Scrum adoption.

  • Guiding your team(s) and the organization on Agile/Scrum best practices.

  • Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.

  • Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.

  • Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organization.

  • Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.

  • Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.

  • Actively participating in Scrum events.

  • Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.

  • Facilitating impediment resolution.

  • Fostering and increasing team morale.

  • Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.

  • Joining Agile Masters CoP.

  • Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organizational level.

  • Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.

  • Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team.

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry.

  • Scrum Master or Product Owner certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile Master
  • Product Owner
  • Agile
  • Lean

