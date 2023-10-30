Azure Cloud Solution Architect

This role requires:
- Oversee cloud computing strategy through deployment, management, and support for cloud applications
- Be the Subject Matter Expert (SME) in building Cloud infrastructure and design of cloud migration solutions
- Modernizing and migrating on prem workloads to cloud
- Knowledge and experience in building and managing cloud solutions in Azure and O365
- Thorough understanding of enterprise IT Strategies and Concepts
- Proven ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
- Drive the development of robust cloud hosting architecture
- Implement best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services
- Administration of technical documentation, bulletins and release notes for known problems
- Supporting the Support Staff in resolving tickets
- Communicate areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organization
- Administration of technical documentation, bulletins and
- release notes for known problems.
Follow up on technical cases including escalation and management of the case until case closure.
Desired Skills:
- Skills and Abilities
- Good written and oral communication skills with the ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language –
- Teamwork –
- Strong troubleshooting skills –
- Problem-solving –
- Organized
- structured and attention to detail –
- Ability to work unsupervised on tasks agreed with your line manager Knowledge and Experience
- Implementation of Cloud Adoption Frameworks –
- Previous exposure to support roles and IT Service management methodologies –
- Working knowledge of applicable data privacy and security practices and laws –
- Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments. –
- Knowledge of SAN storage and backup environment administration –
- Working knowledge of cloud security concepts –
- Solid working knowledge of current ICT technologies
- across a wide variety of technical disciplines –
- Expert knowledge of Cloud Hosting Platforms
- App Modernization
- Automation across Web
- APIs
- Databases and operating systems –
- 3+ years of experience designing and supporting Azure environments
- including IaaS and PaaS Minimum Requirements
- Tertiary IT qualification or matric with 4 years+ experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products –
- Microsoft Certified Server Engineer –
- Microsoft Associate certification –
- Cisco networking certification –
- ToGAF Level 1 Certified Advantageous –
- Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert –
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate –
- Knowledge of at least one other cloud hosting solution in addition to Azure (Google
- AWS
- OCI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Contract