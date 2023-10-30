Azure Cloud Solution Architect

This role requires:

Oversee cloud computing strategy through deployment, management, and support for cloud applications

Be the Subject Matter Expert (SME) in building Cloud infrastructure and design of cloud migration solutions

Modernizing and migrating on prem workloads to cloud

Knowledge and experience in building and managing cloud solutions in Azure and O365

Thorough understanding of enterprise IT Strategies and Concepts

Proven ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

Drive the development of robust cloud hosting architecture

Implement best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services

Administration of technical documentation, bulletins and release notes for known problems

Supporting the Support Staff in resolving tickets

Communicate areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organization

Follow up on technical cases including escalation and management of the case until case closure.

Desired Skills:

Skills and Abilities

Good written and oral communication skills with the ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language –

Teamwork –

Strong troubleshooting skills –

Problem-solving –

Organized

structured and attention to detail –

Ability to work unsupervised on tasks agreed with your line manager Knowledge and Experience

Implementation of Cloud Adoption Frameworks –

Previous exposure to support roles and IT Service management methodologies –

Working knowledge of applicable data privacy and security practices and laws –

Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments. –

Knowledge of SAN storage and backup environment administration –

Working knowledge of cloud security concepts –

Solid working knowledge of current ICT technologies

across a wide variety of technical disciplines –

Expert knowledge of Cloud Hosting Platforms

App Modernization

Automation across Web

APIs

Databases and operating systems –

3+ years of experience designing and supporting Azure environments

including IaaS and PaaS Minimum Requirements

Tertiary IT qualification or matric with 4 years+ experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products –

Microsoft Certified Server Engineer –

Microsoft Associate certification –

Cisco networking certification –

ToGAF Level 1 Certified Advantageous –

Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert –

Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate –

Knowledge of at least one other cloud hosting solution in addition to Azure (Google

AWS

OCI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Contract

