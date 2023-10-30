Azure Cloud Solution Architect

Oct 30, 2023

This role requires:

  • Oversee cloud computing strategy through deployment, management, and support for cloud applications
  • Be the Subject Matter Expert (SME) in building Cloud infrastructure and design of cloud migration solutions
  • Modernizing and migrating on prem workloads to cloud
  • Knowledge and experience in building and managing cloud solutions in Azure and O365
  • Thorough understanding of enterprise IT Strategies and Concepts
  • Proven ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
  • Drive the development of robust cloud hosting architecture
  • Implement best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services
  • Administration of technical documentation, bulletins and release notes for known problems
  • Supporting the Support Staff in resolving tickets
  • Communicate areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organization
Follow up on technical cases including escalation and management of the case until case closure.

Desired Skills:

  • Skills and Abilities
  • Good written and oral communication skills with the ability to present ideas in business-friendly and user-friendly language –
  • Teamwork –
  • Strong troubleshooting skills –
  • Problem-solving –
  • Organized
  • structured and attention to detail –
  • Ability to work unsupervised on tasks agreed with your line manager Knowledge and Experience
  • Implementation of Cloud Adoption Frameworks –
  • Previous exposure to support roles and IT Service management methodologies –
  • Working knowledge of applicable data privacy and security practices and laws –
  • Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments. –
  • Knowledge of SAN storage and backup environment administration –
  • Working knowledge of cloud security concepts –
  • Solid working knowledge of current ICT technologies
  • across a wide variety of technical disciplines –
  • Expert knowledge of Cloud Hosting Platforms
  • App Modernization
  • Automation across Web
  • APIs
  • Databases and operating systems –
  • 3+ years of experience designing and supporting Azure environments
  • including IaaS and PaaS Minimum Requirements
  • Tertiary IT qualification or matric with 4 years+ experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products –
  • Microsoft Certified Server Engineer –
  • Microsoft Associate certification –
  • Cisco networking certification –
  • ToGAF Level 1 Certified Advantageous –
  • Microsoft Certified: DevOps Engineer Expert –
  • Microsoft Certified: Azure Security Engineer Associate –
  • Knowledge of at least one other cloud hosting solution in addition to Azure (Google
  • AWS
  • OCI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Contract

