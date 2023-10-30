Cisco Network Engineer

key Responsibilities:
Network Design and Architecture: Design and architect Cisco-based network solutions, considering scalability, redundancy, and security requirements.
Network Implementation: Configure and deploy Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and other networking equipment to support data, voice, and video communication.
Network Monitoring: Continuously monitor network performance, analyze traffic patterns, and proactively address issues to ensure optimal operation.
Security: Implement and maintain security measures, such as firewall rules, intrusion detection, and access control lists to protect the network from threats.
Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve network-related issues by diagnosing problems, analyzing logs, and applying corrective actions.
Upgrades and Patch Management: Keep Cisco devices up to date by applying firmware updates, patches, and software upgrades.
Desired Skills:
- firewall
- Cisco DNA (new Hardware)
- Cisco Collector
- Cisco DUO
- Cisco AnyConnect
- Cisco Umbrella
- Cisco Cloudlock
- Cisco Stealthwatch
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree