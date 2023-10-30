Cisco Network Engineer – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Network Design and Architecture: Design and architect Cisco-based network solutions, considering scalability, redundancy, and security requirements.

Network Implementation: Configure and deploy Cisco routers, switches, firewalls, and other networking equipment to support data, voice, and video communication.

Network Monitoring: Continuously monitor network performance, analyze traffic patterns, and proactively address issues to ensure optimal operation.

Security: Implement and maintain security measures, such as firewall rules, intrusion detection, and access control lists to protect the network from threats.

Troubleshooting: Identify and resolve network-related issues by diagnosing problems, analyzing logs, and applying corrective actions.

Upgrades and Patch Management: Keep Cisco devices up to date by applying firmware updates, patches, and software upgrades.

Vendor Relations: Liaise with Cisco and other technology vendors to resolve hardware and software issues, as well as to stay informed about product updates and trends.

Desired Skills:

Cisco DNA (new Hardware)

Cisco Collector

Cisco DUO

Cisco AnyConnect

Cisco Umbrella

Cisco Stealthwatch

Cisco Cloudlock

firewall

Firmware updates

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years [other] Information Technology

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position