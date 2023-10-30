CNC Programmer & Setter – Western Cape Kuils River

A technologically advanced precision engineering company specializing in CNC machining is seeking a CNC Programmer & Setter to join their team in Kuilsriver, Western Cape.
Experience & Qualifications:
Responsibilities:
- CNC Programming and setting and support setting of 3 and 4 axis milling machines.
- Ability to plan & execute to create high quality and precise components
Desired Skills:
- MasterCAM
- EdgeCAM
- G-Code
- CNC
- Heidenhein
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric