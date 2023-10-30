CNC Programmer & Setter

A technologically advanced precision engineering company specializing in CNC machining is seeking a CNC Programmer & Setter to join their team in Kuilsriver, Western Cape.

Experience & Qualifications:

Responsibilities:

CNC Programming and setting and support setting of 3 and 4 axis milling machines.

Ability to plan & execute to create high quality and precise components

Desired Skills:

MasterCAM

EdgeCAM

G-Code

CNC

Heidenhein

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

