CNC Programmer & Setter

Oct 30, 2023

A technologically advanced precision engineering company specializing in CNC machining is seeking a CNC Programmer & Setter to join their team in Kuilsriver, Western Cape.
Experience & Qualifications:

Responsibilities:

  • CNC Programming and setting and support setting of 3 and 4 axis milling machines.
  • Ability to plan & execute to create high quality and precise components

Desired Skills:

  • MasterCAM
  • EdgeCAM
  • G-Code
  • CNC
  • Heidenhein

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

