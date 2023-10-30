Dell extends Apex portfolio for a simplified cloud experience

Dell Technologies has announced several new products and enhancements to its exciting APEX portfolio of infrastructure, platforms and solutions, all delivered as-a-Service.

* PowerFlex 4.5 – PowerFlex software-defined infrastructure offers agility, including the capacity to scale compute and storage either independently or in tandem in on-premises environments. The built-in automation tools streamline DevOps processes, enhancing overall IT efficiency. Self-healing architecture minimises downtime and allows businesses to function smoothly.

* APEX Block Storage for Microsoft Azure – Dell also announced APEX Block Storage for Microsoft Azure that lets users run diverse workloads in the public cloud without performance, scale and resiliency limitations. It provides seamless data mobility and interoperability across multicloud environments and multiple availability zones. Organisations can optimise a wide range of block-based workloads from databases and analytics to Dev/Test, virtualisation and containers.

* Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft Azure – Dell APEX Cloud Platform for Microsoft is an integrated turnkey system developed in collaboration with Microsoft that extends the Microsoft Azure hybrid cloud experience to data centre and edge environments. It’s the first offer in the Dell APEX Cloud Platform family and the first available Premier Solution for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI. This new Azure Stack HCI solution category only includes platforms that provide fastest time to value for Azure hybrid cloud through the deepest levels of integration with Microsoft.

* Dell APEX Cloud Platform for RedHat OpenShift – Dell APEX Cloud Platform for RedHat OpenShift is the first fully integrated application delivery platform purpose-built for Red Hat OpenShift. Jointly engineered with Red Hat, and powered by 4th Generation Intel processors, the APEX Cloud Platform transforms how organisations deploy, manage and run containers, alongside virtual machines, on-premises.