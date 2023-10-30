Kubernetes and Tanzu Engineer at In4group

-
As a Kubernetes Engineer, you will be responsible for the Kubernetes infrastructure and ensuring its availability and performance. You will also be responsible for developing Kubernetes-based solutions and improving Kubernetes infrastructure. In addition, you will be working with other engineers to troubleshoot Kubernetes issues.
Manage, research, and resolve complex end-user escalation incidents
- Maintain reliability of systems and networks by monitoring, running tests, and troubleshooting
- Test and perform upgrades and patches to installed operating systems and software
- Maintain familiarity of recovery plans for every critical function
- Monitor, maintain, and execute automation processes and procedures.
- Design, Build, Testing and maintaining containerized applications.
- Collaborating with other team members to sustain and develop containerized solutions in a cross-functional environment which combines interoperable systems, applications and platforms.
- Design and implement application deployments (onboarding) on Kubernetes environments according to customer-specific requirements
- Implement Continuous Integration, Delivery, and Deployment using different CI/CD tools
- Maintain, configure, and monitor containers using Infrastructure as Code principles in Development, Test and Live environments.
Desired Skills:
- Complex problem solving –
- Detail orientated –
- Solid planning ability and highly organised –
- Service-orientated –
- Installation and configuration of Vmware
- Tanzu
- Docker
- Kubernetes –
- SOP’s and Service Level delivery to business –
- Virtualization (VMware 7.0
- Kubernetes
- Tanzu) –
- Microsoft Server infrastructure from Server 2003 upwards (Including AD/DNS/DHCP/DFS/IIS/GPO) –
- Linux/Unix experience (Redhat
- HPUX
- Suse) –
- K8S monitoring tools like: Open Lens and Octant –
- Kubernetes administration experience
- including installation
- configuration
- and troubleshooting. –
- Kubernetes development experience –
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills –
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills –
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Contract