Kubernetes and Tanzu Engineer at In4group

Oct 30, 2023

  • As a Kubernetes Engineer, you will be responsible for the Kubernetes infrastructure and ensuring its availability and performance. You will also be responsible for developing Kubernetes-based solutions and improving Kubernetes infrastructure. In addition, you will be working with other engineers to troubleshoot Kubernetes issues.

  • Manage, research, and resolve complex end-user escalation incidents

    • Maintain reliability of systems and networks by monitoring, running tests, and troubleshooting
    • Test and perform upgrades and patches to installed operating systems and software
    • Maintain familiarity of recovery plans for every critical function
    • Monitor, maintain, and execute automation processes and procedures.
    • Design, Build, Testing and maintaining containerized applications.
    • Collaborating with other team members to sustain and develop containerized solutions in a cross-functional environment which combines interoperable systems, applications and platforms.
  • Design and implement application deployments (onboarding) on Kubernetes environments according to customer-specific requirements
    • Implement Continuous Integration, Delivery, and Deployment using different CI/CD tools
    • Maintain, configure, and monitor containers using Infrastructure as Code principles in Development, Test and Live environments.

Desired Skills:

  • Complex problem solving –
  • Detail orientated –
  • Solid planning ability and highly organised –
  • Service-orientated –
  • Installation and configuration of Vmware
  • Tanzu
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes –
  • SOP’s and Service Level delivery to business –
  • Virtualization (VMware 7.0
  • Kubernetes
  • Tanzu) –
  • Microsoft Server infrastructure from Server 2003 upwards (Including AD/DNS/DHCP/DFS/IIS/GPO) –
  • Linux/Unix experience (Redhat
  • HPUX
  • Suse) –
  • K8S monitoring tools like: Open Lens and Octant –
  • Kubernetes administration experience
  • including installation
  • configuration
  • and troubleshooting. –
  • Kubernetes development experience –
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills –
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills –
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Contract

Learn more/Apply for this position