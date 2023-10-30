L2 Network Engineer

Oct 30, 2023

Join a dynamic and forward-thinking finance-focused client in the heart of Cape Town!

Our client is a prominent player in the finance sector, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and maintaining the highest standards of network security and reliability. If you’re a passionate and skilled L2 Network Engineer looking for an opportunity to make a real impact in a thriving financial environment, we want to hear from you.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • A CCNA or CCNP qualification is preferable.
  • 5+ Years’ experience in a similar role.
  • Setting up and managing Cisco networking equipment.
  • Setting up and managing Fortinet firewalls.
  • Managing and troubleshooting complex networks including W-Fi and a proven track record.
  • Performance optimization skills.

Desired Skills:

  • cisco
  • fortinet
  • ccnp
  • ccna

Learn more/Apply for this position