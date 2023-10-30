L2 Network Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Join a dynamic and forward-thinking finance-focused client in the heart of Cape Town!

Our client is a prominent player in the finance sector, committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions and maintaining the highest standards of network security and reliability. If you’re a passionate and skilled L2 Network Engineer looking for an opportunity to make a real impact in a thriving financial environment, we want to hear from you.

REQUIREMENTS:

A CCNA or CCNP qualification is preferable.

5+ Years’ experience in a similar role.

Setting up and managing Cisco networking equipment.

Setting up and managing Fortinet firewalls.

Managing and troubleshooting complex networks including W-Fi and a proven track record.

Performance optimization skills.

Desired Skills:

cisco

fortinet

ccnp

ccna

Learn more/Apply for this position