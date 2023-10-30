Microsoft partners with YES on AI skills

Microsoft South Africa has set up the YES Microsoft AI Skills Initiative, aiming to skill up 300 000 young South Africans on artificial intelligence (AI).

“This partnership is transformative,” says Ravi Naidoo, CEO of Youth Employment Service. “We can use AI to drive transformation in the country and continent.”

Kalane Rampai, CEO of Microsoft SA, says the three pillars that underpin Microsoft’s AI strategy are: democrating AI innovation; responsible AI; and scaling the opportunity.

“We hope the young people exposed to this programme will embark on their own careers, but also use AI to solve the country’s pressing problems.

“Many of our youth are unemployed. We hope these young people will be a catalyst to start creating employment for the future by empowering growth in the economy.”